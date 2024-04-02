TSUNAMI WARNING ISSUED IN SOUTH-WESTERN JAPAN AFTER MAGNITUDE-7.5 EARTHQUAKE NEAR TAIWAN:

A tsunami warning has been issued for south-western Japan after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck in the ocean near Taiwan.

The warning was issued for coastal areas near the southern prefecture of Okinawa, National broadcaster NHK said.

The tsunami is expected to be up to 3 metres.

The strong quake knocked out power in several parts of the Taiwan capital Taipei, according to a Reuters witness.