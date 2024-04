SKYNET SMILES: F-16s arrive at Eglin to be modified with self-flying tech. “The arrival of the F-16s marks the service’s biggest step forward yet in standing up the program known as Venom, which stands for Viper Experimentation and Next-gen Operations Model-Autonomy Flying Testbed and aims to speed up the testing of autonomous technology on both crewed and uncrewed aircraft.”

If nothing else, they’re certainly pushing the performance envelope for acronyms.