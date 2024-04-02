UNEXPECTEDLY: Fast food workers blindsided by sudden closure of Fosters Freeze in Lemoore, Ca.

Employees at Fosters Freeze in Lemoore are out of a job.

Assistant General Manager Monica Navarro says she was called Monday morning by her boss who was at the restaurant to open, only to find the locks were being changed.

Navarro said she thought it was an April Fools joke.

“I was so caught off guard. We had no type of notice, no type of warning either. I mean the owner had told me happy easter,” she said.

And she wasn’t the only one.

“We had gotten a text in the group chat that we were shutting down, and I completely thought it was an April Fools joke,” said former employee Jason Boado.

After learning it was real, she drove to the restaurant on Hanford Armona Rd, where the owner was handing out final paychecks.

Navarro says the owner, Loren Wright, had previously told her the $20 minimum wage increase for fast food workers was going to be really hard on him.

She said he did not tell her or any of the other workers that he was going to close.

“I walked in, and he had just immediately said you guys are out of a job; I’m sorry,” said Boado.