MICKEY KAUS: The Pepcidammerung.

4. Many people think President Biden has a mild case of cognitive decline. We can argue about it—he did not take a cognitive test as part of his recent pysical.** Some who’ve negotiated with him (e.g. Kevin McCarthy) say he’s all there. But enough people who’ve observed him say he’s gone downhill to establish it as a distinct possibility.

Cognitive decline is not, apparently, like getting the bubonic plague (either you have the plague or you don’t).** It’s more a spectrum, or, if you prefer, a slippery slope. The issue is not just where Biden is now but where he’ll be in 2026 or in 2029, when his second term would end.

And he’s taking a drug that seems as if it’s likely to make any decline down that slope go faster.

Yikes.

I’m not “just askin’ questions”! Or “raising concerns.” I’m saying “Yikes!”

Maybe some conscientious reporters could ask some non-politicized neurologists (if there are any) about this risk.