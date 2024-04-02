WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH JON STEWART IS A VOICE OF SANITY: Watch: Jon Stewart Mocks MSNBC and CNN Into Next Week for Histrionic Coverage of Hogtied Biden Image.

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler absurdly claimed in a statement that the video was yet another instance of Trump attempting to incite violence.

This image from Donald Trump is the type of crap you post when you’re calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by.’ Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it’s time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6.

No word if the hypocritical Mr. Tyler was equally offended when pretend-comedian Kathy Griffin posted a photo in May 2017 of herself holding up a Donald Trump mask made to look like a bloodied severed head.

Then it was Jon Stewart Time.

Before showing the clip, the “Comedy Central” host deadpanned:

It’s got to be devastating. News channels show images from Ukraine, from Gaza, from natural disasters. They get through them dispassionately. I can’t imagine how devastating this footage must be.

He then stared at his audience dumbfounded as laughter filled the studio.

After the clip was aired, Stewart mercilessly went to work on the Trump-loathing networks.

That’s what was so disturbing and dehumanizing you wouldn’t show it on television? An airbrushed Biden decal on the back of a truck? Aren’t you the same networks that show reruns of 9/11 every year? [I]t’s not like people really think that Biden was tied up in the back of the truck. If you think that’s really Joe Biden tied up in the back of a pickup truck, I don’t know if you have the mental acuity to be operating a motor vehicle.

As the laughter continued, a grand time was had by all.