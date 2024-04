“IT’S VERY HARD TO HAVE PEOPLE COME BACK AND INVEST WHEN YOU’RE ARRESTING THEM:”

Amb. Rahm Emanuel discusses Xi's business crackdown on ChinaTalk. "It's very hard to have people come back and invest when you're arresting them." "China's quite an entrepreneurial culture, and he [Xi Jinping] crushed their entrepreneurship. And in crushing their… pic.twitter.com/GNcR6keCK3 — Jordan Schneider (@jordanschnyc) April 1, 2024

Flashback to November of 2019: How to Conduct Business with Chinese Companies That See a Dark Future.