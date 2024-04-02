“POLITIFACT” LEFTISTS LONG FOR THE NOSTALGIA OF A BYGONE ERA: “PolitiFact” Ridiculously Calls Babylon Bee Satire Piece About Transportation Secretary Buttigieg ‘False.’

The hopelessly biased fact-checking business has had a hell of a time trying to figure out The Bee. Of course, they know The Bee’s a satire site but they simply can’t stop making fools out of themselves over Bee Sting after Bee Sting.

Anyway, back to Buttigieg. A March 27 headline on The Bee read: “Buttigieg Praises Cargo Ship For Helping Dismantle Racism in America.”

As I suggested earlier, any objective and reasonably intelligent person would immediately realize that The Bee headline was satire. And remember, the closer to reality satire is, or any form of comedy, the funnier it is. Hence, this Bee Sting really stung the left.

Sure enough, on Friday, two days after The Bee piece dropped, PolitiFact trotted out a goofy “fact-check,” headlined with The Bee’s headline in quotes.

PolitiFact’s Ciara O’Rourke then spewed utter stupidity — on multiple levels.