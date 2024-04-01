BUT IT’S GREAT FOR VIRTUE SIGNALING: Actually, Diversity Isn’t Profitable. In a series of much-hyped studies, the McKinsey consulting firm claimed that companies with more “diverse” leadership were more profitable. But a new study finds no connection at all between diversity and profitability.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.