JUST WHAT WE NEED, A NEW AND UNACCOUNTABLE GLOBAL PANDEMIC CZAR: The WHO’s Power Grab. The response to Covid was the worst fiasco in the history of the public-health profession, but the Biden administration and other countries are planning to reward the World Health Organization by giving it unprecedented powers to impose its disastrous policies on the U.S. and the rest of the world in the next pandemic.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.