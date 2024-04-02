KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Hamas Isn’t the Only Terrorist Group Getting a Boost From Biden. “The more that these wildfires keep popping up, the harder they are to extinguish. Joe Biden is essentially a foreign policy arsonist at this point. It’s global crisis wildfire whack-a-mole now. The Biden administration is too overwhelmed to do anything now even if it wanted to toughen up and address a problem like the resurgent ISIS.”