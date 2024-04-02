THREAD:

Scotland's Hate Crime Act comes into effect today. Women gain no additional protections, of course, but well-known trans activist Beth Douglas, darling of prominent Scottish politicians, falls within a protected category. Phew! 1/11 pic.twitter.com/gCKGwdjr5m — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

And this from Rowling’s concluding tweet: “I’m currently out of the country, but if what I’ve written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.”

UPDATE: JK Rowling hate law tweets not criminal – police.

Well, that didn’t take long — but I wonder if next time Rowling will redouble her efforts.