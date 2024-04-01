THE TYPICAL INCOME NO LONGER BUYS THE TYPICAL HOUSE: Americans need a six-figure salary to afford a typical home in nearly half of U.S. states. “A combination of high mortgage rates, rising home prices and low housing inventory over the last two years is pushing homeownership further out of reach for would-be homeowners, especially first-timers. To afford a median-priced home of $402,343, Americans need an annual income of $110,871, according to a new Bankrate analysis. That’s nearly a 50 percent increase in just the last four years.”