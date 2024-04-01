SANCTUARY, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG: Denver warns new migrants to leave sanctuary city and move elsewhere.

A Denver city official begged migrant families to move on to other sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago, warning them that a lack of resources in Colorado would cause them to ‘suffer.’

In a clip first obtained by 9NEWS, Communications Liaison Andres Carrera urges a group of recent arrivals inside a migrant shelter to look for support in other places.

‘The opportunities are over,’ Carrera says in Spanish. ‘New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there.’