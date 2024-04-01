KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Fake Catholic Joe Biden Tried to Cancel Easter, but Jesus Won. “Easter is the holiest day of the year for Christians, and Biden choosing to wax on about a lunatic leftist agenda ‘holiday’ instead is disgusting. That he chose Good Friday to do it shows that he isn’t really Catholic at all and that he doesn’t have any real people of faith in his inner circle. That was beyond tone-deaf. It was a display of contempt for Christians.”