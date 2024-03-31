UNEXPECTEDLY: Female Inmate Sexually Assaulted By Violent Trans-Identified Male At Washington Women’s Prison.

Speaking to Reduxx, a source within WCCW has said that the Department of Corrections (DOC) is largely in denial about the issues surrounding trans-identified male inmates being housed with women.

“They present it as a historic and successful arrangement. They did a trial run on some new bras they want to make available to order and they picked as many trans inmates as women. They have hired a ton of expensive staff to help the trans population and created a special orientation packet for them,” he says.

“They hint that there have been ‘some challenges’ but mostly present this as a success. Staff and inmates are in agreement that it’s a horrible thing.”

The source has previously informed Reduxx that there are currently almost one dozen male inmates at the facility. Of the 11 names provided for review, 9 were convicted of crimes against women or children. The source states that this reveals the extent of the problem.

“These incidents further show the women at WCCW that they don’t matter, and that their safety isn’t as important as making the trans inmates happy,” he says. “DOC is clearly running scared of groups like Disability Rights Washington that are always threatening a lawsuit. Meanwhile the trans inmates are playing DOC for fools.”