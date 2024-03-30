IDIOCRACY WASN’T MEANT TO BE A HOW-TO GUIDE: Lizzo Says ‘I Quit’ and I Can’t Stop Laughing.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” she wrote against an orange and yellow background. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s— — I QUIT [peace out emoji].”

The reaction was exactly what she wanted. There was an outpouring of love and tears from across the world. The post got more than 570,000 likes in a day and is still climbing.

But all of these people are kidding themselves and feeding an ego the size of the island of Manhattan. It’s not “fat shaming” to refer to a morbidly obese person as “fat.” That’s reality talking. And if you’re upset with the use of the word “fat,” get over it. Call it whatever you want, just don’t dare call it “healthy” or “normal.”