Sam Bankman-Fried might have trouble maintaining his vegan diet in prison.

The disgraced crypto entrepreneur could carry out his 25-year sentence at Mendota, a medium-security prison in California, according to a prison consultant hired by his lawyers.

There, he might have to opt for vegan items on the prison’s commissary list such as rice, almonds and Skittles drink mix, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven counts, including fraud and conspiracy, by a jury in November.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who imposed Bankman-Fried’s 25-year sentence on Thursday, recommended he serve it in a low or medium-security prison near his parents’ home in San Francisco.

The judge said he’d factored Bankman-Fried’s wealth and autism, which could make him a target, into his recommendation, the Journal reported.

Either way, food is likely to be an issue. Bill Baroni, a former New Jersey official convicted for his role in the Bridgegate scandal, told the Journal the only vegetables he ate in prison came from cans. “He’s not going to a Just Salad,” Baroni said. “He’ll probably have to do a lot of peanut butter.”