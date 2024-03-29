‘LIKE AN A**HOLE:’ Megyn Kelly Mocks Don Lemon After Report On List Of Demands For Musk.

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly mocked former CNN host Don Lemon’s list of demands from Elon Musk, and suggested Lemon looks “like an asshole” Wednesday.

Lemon reportedly gave Musk an extensive list of demands when the two negotiated the terms of their abandoned partnership to air the former CNN host’s new show, “The Don Lemon Show,” on X. Kelly laughed at the “hubris” of Lemon, who reportedly demanded a Tesla Cybertruck a trip on a SpaceX rocket and the authority to approve or reject Musk’s future news or current events talent deals.

“As somebody who actually has negotiated several contracts in cable news and broadcast news — no! That’s exactly the opposite of what you do,” Kelly said. “You make a demand that is reasonable, that is a big … because you want to leave yourself some room for negotiation. But you don’t want to make yourself look like an asshole, right? … You don’t want to make yourself look like an asshole.”