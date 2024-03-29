I SEEM TO REMEMBER THE DEFINITION OF INSANITY AS “REPEATING THE SAME MISTAKES AND EXPECTING A DIFFERENT OUTCOME”: The Biden administration wants to shape the final settlement of the Israel-Hamas war to give a “revamped” Palestinian Authority control of Gaza.

What color is the sky in Joe Biden’s world? JustTheNews reporting that:

“The Biden administration’s plans for post-war Gaza center on boosting the Palestinian Authority (PA), which currently controls significant portions of the West Bank and is ruled by the Fatah party, to take control over the coastal strip despite consistent corruption warnings and poor governance.” *** “Former Chief of Staff of the National Security Council under the Trump Administration, Fred Fleitz told Just the News that the Biden administration’s effort to boost the PA while overlooking both corruption and security concerns stems from a naive view of international security and domestic political motivations. “It’s politics,” Fleitz said, explaining that the Biden campaign is concerned over alienating reliable Democratic Muslim voters in key swing states such as Michigan, with a dense Arab population.”

Democrats are willing to trade Israel for Michigan, it seems.