I CERTAINLY HOPE NOT: Is our love affair with Huy Fong cooling? Sriracha lovers say the sauce has lost its heat. “The hot take from die-hard Huy Fong fans is actually a not-so-hot take: They say the Sriracha they once relished no longer brings the same heat. And that bellyaching is quickly spreading across the internet as people conduct their own informal taste tests to measure Sriracha zing.”

For what it’s worth, I’m on my second bottle of Huy Fong since it became easily available again, and I haven’t noticed that it’s any less hot. But I never thought it was all that spicy to begin with.

But when Huy Fong was hard to find, I got into Momofuku’s Chili Crunch that really brings the heat.