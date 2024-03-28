WHAT A BARGAIN: EV maker slashes prices as it tries to avoid bankruptcy.

California-based electric vehicle startup Fisker slashed the prices of some of its vehicles as it fights to avoid bankruptcy after a potential deal with another automaker fell through.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the 2023 Ocean electric SUV lineup in the U.S., which is equipped with Fisker’s 2024 Ocean OS software version 2.0, fell by tens of thousands of dollars.

Fisker lowered the MSRP for the 2023 Ocean Extreme trim from $61,499 to $37,499, the company said Wednesday. The 2023 Ultra trim will be priced at $34,999, down from $52,999, and the 2023 Sport will be priced at $24,999, down from $38,999, according to the automaker.