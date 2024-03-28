CHANGE? NCAA Wants to Ban ‘Prop Bets’ on College Games. “NCAA president Charlie Baker says that he is looking into a ban on prop bets, those bets on specific elements of a game rather than the outcome of the game itself, in college athletics. Thirty-eight states already prohibit prop bets in college sports, but Baker wants to extend those bans to all 50 states.”
