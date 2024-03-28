PERESTROIKA? China’s Xi Seeks to Soothe Anxieties of American CEOs.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, facing a slowing economy and a sharp fall in foreign investment, sought to reassure American chief executives that China’s economy hasn’t peaked and that the country is working to improve its business environment.

In a meeting with a group of more than a dozen U.S. business leaders and scholars on Wednesday, Xi also said the two countries should do more to overcome their differences and increase interactions, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.

The gathering in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing included the heads of two chip makers, Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon and Broadcom’s Hock Tan. Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, insurer Chubb’s Evan Greenberg and FedEx’s Raj Subramaniam also attended, according to readouts and footage from CCTV.