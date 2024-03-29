DISNEY, DESANTIS TOURISM BOARD REACH SETTLEMENT OVER SPECIAL GOVERNING DISTRICT:

The DeSantis administration is “glad” Disney won’t go forward with the lawsuit, according to DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin.

“No corporation should be its own government,” added Griffin. “Moving forward, we stand ready to work with Disney and the District to help promote economic growth, family-friendly tourism, and accountable government in Central Florida.”