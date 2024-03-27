WEIMAR? BECAUSE WE REICH YOU! Jill Biden Outrageously Compares Florida To Nazi Germany.

While speaking to an audience of Democrats in California who had paid $100,000 a ticket to see her, Jill claimed that $100,000 a ticket [sic].

“History teaches us that democracies don’t disappear overnight,” Jill said, according to Daily Mail. “They disappear slowly, subtly silently. A book ban a court decision, a Don’t Say Gay law.”

“Before World War Two, I’m told, Berlin was the center of LGBTQ culture in Europe,” she continued. “One group of people loses their rights and then another, and then another, until one morning you wake up and you no longer live in a democracy.”

“MAGA Republicans are waging battles over our choices, our futures, and trying to drag us back to a dark and dangerous path,” Jill later added.

Social Media Users Fire Back

Unfortunately for Jill, however, social media users made it clear that they weren’t buying what she had to say.

“Enough with the Nazi references,” one user wrote. “Every time these people compare their political opposition to Nazis they diminish the horrors of actual victims of the Third Reich endured. This rhetoric is disgusting.”

“Did she mention Jews at all? I didn’t hear it. Is she trying to equate LGBTQ to the Jews murdered by Nazis?” questioned a second user, with a third adding, “No one is trying to ban books but not all books belong in the elementary school library.”