KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I Want to Get My Hands on Some of That ‘Migrant’ Money. “The only plan Biden and the Democrats have for dealing with the crisis seems to be to blame Republicans. The line goes that they’re not giving Biden what he needs to undo his own mess. That’s ludicrous, of course, but the Dems’ media mouthpieces sell the fiction hard.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.