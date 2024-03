HE WOULD HAVE MADE A GOOD PRESIDENT AND MAYBE HE STILL WILL:

It's worth stating the obvious: Conservatives identified a legitimate problem—squatters depriving homeowners of their fundamental right to property—and DeSantis immediately solved it. No fanfare, no bloviating, no fundraising emails. Just: "Problem solved. Next up." https://t.co/bsPWEaf7e8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 27, 2024

The GOP has some solid governors but none as proactive as DeSantis.