STUNT-CASTING: ‘Band of Brothers’ Actors Are Training to Parachute into Normandy for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. “Led by Capt. Dale Dye — a decorated Marine Corps veteran who conducted the original boot camp; served as the show’s military adviser; and also played the role of Col. Robert Sink — more than a dozen ‘Band of Brothers’ cast members will honor the men who landed on those bloody beaches eight decades ago while also raising money for veterans’ charities in the process.”