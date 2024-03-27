MV DALI CITED FOR PROPULSION ISSUES BEFORE BALTIMORE INCIDENT:

According to records from the public ship safety database Equasis, MV Dali – the ship that collided with Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge this morning – was cited by port state officials in San Antonio, Chile, on June 27 for a deficiency related to “propulsion and auxiliary machinery.”

According to the report, the deficiency was described in detail as issues with “gauges, thermometers, etc.” but there was no detention resulting from this single detected deficiency. Three months later the ship was subject to a follow-up inspection by the United States Coast Guard in New York but no deficiencies were recorded.

A few minor deficiencies is not uncommon for a ship like the Dali however, the recent incident in Baltimore has brought this previous citation back into focus, suggesting the possibility of a recurring issue with the vessel’s propulsion system.