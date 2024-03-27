BUT ONLY ALMOST: NBC News Division Cretins Are So Awful That They’re Almost Making Me Like Ronna McDaniel.
The ramifications of NBC’s decision yesterday to part ways with contributor RONNA McDANIEL just two days after her paid network debut on “Meet the Press” are just starting to shake out. But they could be expensive.
McDaniel expects to be fully paid out for her contract, two years at $300,000 annually, since she did not breach its terms, we’re told — meaning that her single, not-quite-20-minute interview Sunday could cost the Peacock more than $30,000 per minute, or $500 per second.
That’s just one tidbit we’ve picked up from McDaniel’s side of things following yesterday’s announcement from NBCUniversal News Group Chair CESAR CONDE, and it might be just the beginning of the fallout.
Woof. Five hundred dollars per second? Good work if you can get it, as the saying goes. But that might not be the end of the story. It’s being reported that Ronna McDaniel has enlisted the services of Bryan Freedman, an attorney who has successfully represented many cable news personalities in disputes with their employers.
Make the rubble bounce.