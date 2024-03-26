Related: Anthony Fauci continues to mislead about masking, as CNN confronts him (amazing video). It works for individuals but not populations, is his new line, but, this too, lacks data.
Related: Anthony Fauci continues to mislead about masking, as CNN confronts him (amazing video). It works for individuals but not populations, is his new line, but, this too, lacks data.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.