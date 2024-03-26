HMM: More than 1,600 European planes hit by mystery GPS jamming with Russia feared responsible.

Planes flying over and around the Baltic Sea in northern Europe have been suffering technical problems caused by jamming since Sunday, with 1614 planes, mostly civilian, reporting problems since then.

Such interference poses serious issues for pilots, as it can force them to contend with fake signals that give false information about the plane’s position in the sky.

A map posted on X by an open-source intelligence account that tracks interference shows incidents widely spread across Poland and southern Sweden.

Most of the incidents appear to be taking place in Polish airspace, OSINT blogs have reported that planes flying in German, Danish, Swedish, Latvian and Lithuanian airspace have suffered interference problems.

Notably, little to no interference appears to be taking place in Belarus, a staunch Russian ally, or Kaliningrad, the Russian province separated from the mainland by sea and land.