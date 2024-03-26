INCENTIVES, HOW DO THEY WORK? New York City has begun paying migrants $1,400 every month for food & baby supplies

The first batch of debit cards, which are reportedly meant to be used by the illegal immigrants to purchase food and baby supplies, were handed out Monday to a handful of migrant families in the city, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office confirmed to Fox News Digital. The effort is part of a reported $53 million pilot program to hand out prepaid credit cards to migrant families housed in hotels despite public outcry. The program, which the mayor’s office confirmed will provide migrant families of four with two children under 5 with up to $350 each week until the end of their stay, began with a limited number of families on Monday and will expand to about 115 families, or roughly 460 people, over the next week.

Plus: “New Jersey company Mobility Capital Finance has partnered with the city to run the program.”

Previously: Inside Mayor Adams’ migrant debit card boondoggle — no-bid bank will hand out thousands to border crossers.

A thousand dollars a month for 500 families for a year — a good time frame for a pilot — would cost $6 million. The city could have written and signed a contract for about that amount — a contract that allowed for a well-defined pilot program with such well-defined costs, and a way to judge its results. That’s not the contract the city signed — at all. As the contract document clearly and explicitly states, over the year’s term, “in exchange for [MoCaFi’s] … performance of the services, the city shall pay to the contractor a total amount not to exceed $53 [million] … in accordance with the scope of services and fees.” That “scope of services” does not include the money that the migrants actually receive on their debit cards. The city funds the cards — that is, puts money on them — separately. In other words: MoCaFi issues blank Mastercards, in bulk. That’s it.

To be continued… and continued…