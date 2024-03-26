THE COST OF WAR: 6,400 wounded being handled by Rehabilitation Dept, three times the number in 2022.

The Defense Ministry told the Knesset’s State Control Committee today (Tuesday) that its rehabilitation department is now handling some 6,400 wounded soldiers since the beginning of the war, a threefold increase compared to 2022.

Per the report, some 21% of those wounded suffer from head injuries or mental ailments.

The ministry said that it was working fast to increase the help it provides to all the wounded, including immediately contacting them at the hospital, adding hundreds of caregivers, providing a hotline, and assisting family members.

Nevertheless, the ministry said that Israel has never had to handle so many wounded in such a short time.