I ALMOST NEVER EAT AT MICKEY D’S, BUT THIS MAKES ME HAPPY. WHY? Perhaps I just enjoy a poke in the eye of the nanny state. But JustTheNews is reporting that:

“Popular fast-food chain McDonald’s is going to start selling Krispy Kreme donuts as part of a new partnership. Both companies told CNN earlier this week that three different types of donuts will start being sold at McDonald’s starting later this year.”

Fat and sugar. Is there anything it can’t do?