NARRATOR: HE WILL NOT SIT DOWN.

For YEARS you have falsely claimed that Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia. You spent years attacking people who didn't agree with your dangerous conspiracy theory. You can sit down. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 26, 2024

I’m not sure which is worse — whether Todd knows he’s lying or if he actually believes he’s part of some democracy-saving band of “honest journalists.”

NBC’s ratings and the general state of the mainstream media indicate that more and more people believe that Todd is lying.