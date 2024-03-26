THIS IS NOT SURPRISING: ChatGPT linked to declining academic performance and memory loss in new study. “Moreover, the study uncovered significant adverse effects of ChatGPT usage on students’ personal and academic outcomes. Increased reliance on ChatGPT was associated with higher levels of procrastination and memory loss, and a negative impact on academic performance, as reflected in students’ grade point averages. These findings suggest that while ChatGPT can be a valuable resource under certain circumstances, its excessive use might lead to detrimental effects on learning behaviors and outcomes.”