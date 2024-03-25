March 25, 2024

UNEXPECTEDLY! You Know That Bizarre Story Biden Told the Special Counsel About a Worker Getting His Penis Burned Off? Yeah, Biden Lied About It.

It wasn’t just a random story told by a confused old man. It was that, too, but it wasn’t just that.

It was yet another confabulation by a confused old man to brag about himself.

He told the story to indicate that when he was a young (incompetent) lawyer, he fought for the rights of this abused worker. It’s a hero origin story.

Trouble is, there’s only been one case like that ever reported in legal reporters — those thick books you see behind lawyers in ambulance-chaser reporters — and when that case was settled, Biden was still in law school.

It’s yet another case of Biden hearing about something and just incorporating it into his ever-expanding self-mythology.

For nearly two decades, President Joe Biden has told a story about why he devoted his life to politics. He repeated the tale, at the risk of facing criminal charges for lying to a federal agent, while speaking to Special Counsel Robert Hur in October 2023.Fresh out of law school and working as a clerk at a high-powered Wilmington, Delaware, law firm, Biden, in his telling, was tapped to defend a construction company sued by a 23-year-old welder who “lost part of his penis and one of his testicles” to a fire that broke out when he was working inside a chimney at a Delaware City plant. Thanks to Biden’s shrewd legal defense on the construction company’s behalf, the injured man lost the case.

“I wrote this memo. And son of a b–, it prevailed,” Biden told Hur on Oct. 8. “And I looked over at that kid…and I thought, ‘son of a b–, I’m in the wrong business, I’m not made for this.'”

Long before Biden became first Obama’s veep and then Obama’s nominal stand-in, the DNC-MSM still feigned interest on reporting on Biden’s lies and fables:

But, as Hillary would say, in what seems to serve as advice for her party’s operatives bylines, “You don’t have to fall in love, you just have to fall in line.”

Posted at 8:30 pm by Ed Driscoll