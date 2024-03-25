UNEXPECTEDLY! You Know That Bizarre Story Biden Told the Special Counsel About a Worker Getting His Penis Burned Off? Yeah, Biden Lied About It.
It wasn’t just a random story told by a confused old man. It was that, too, but it wasn’t just that.
It was yet another confabulation by a confused old man to brag about himself.
He told the story to indicate that when he was a young (incompetent) lawyer, he fought for the rights of this abused worker. It’s a hero origin story.
Trouble is, there’s only been one case like that ever reported in legal reporters — those thick books you see behind lawyers in ambulance-chaser reporters — and when that case was settled, Biden was still in law school.
It’s yet another case of Biden hearing about something and just incorporating it into his ever-expanding self-mythology.
For nearly two decades, President Joe Biden has told a story about why he devoted his life to politics. He repeated the tale, at the risk of facing criminal charges for lying to a federal agent, while speaking to Special Counsel Robert Hur in October 2023.Fresh out of law school and working as a clerk at a high-powered Wilmington, Delaware, law firm, Biden, in his telling, was tapped to defend a construction company sued by a 23-year-old welder who “lost part of his penis and one of his testicles” to a fire that broke out when he was working inside a chimney at a Delaware City plant. Thanks to Biden’s shrewd legal defense on the construction company’s behalf, the injured man lost the case.
“I wrote this memo. And son of a b–, it prevailed,” Biden told Hur on Oct. 8. “And I looked over at that kid…and I thought, ‘son of a b–, I’m in the wrong business, I’m not made for this.'”
Long before Biden became first Obama’s veep and then Obama’s nominal stand-in, the DNC-MSM still feigned interest on reporting on Biden’s lies and fables:
But, as Hillary would say, in what seems to serve as advice for her party’s operatives bylines, “You don’t have to fall in love, you just have to fall in line.”