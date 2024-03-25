UNEXPECTEDLY! You Know That Bizarre Story Biden Told the Special Counsel About a Worker Getting His Penis Burned Off? Yeah, Biden Lied About It.

It wasn’t just a random story told by a confused old man. It was that, too, but it wasn’t just that.

It was yet another confabulation by a confused old man to brag about himself.

He told the story to indicate that when he was a young (incompetent) lawyer, he fought for the rights of this abused worker. It’s a hero origin story.

Trouble is, there’s only been one case like that ever reported in legal reporters — those thick books you see behind lawyers in ambulance-chaser reporters — and when that case was settled, Biden was still in law school.

It’s yet another case of Biden hearing about something and just incorporating it into his ever-expanding self-mythology.