SKYNET SMILES: Transformer Drones: Chinese Military UAV Swiftly Splits into Six Swarming Units. “Shumate revealed that if the threat were to suddenly multiply, it could present an opportunity to overwhelm the air defense resources in play. He further mentioned that if the drone were prepared for deployment and a conflict were to emerge today, it could potentially be a tactical game changer.”
