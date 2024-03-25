WOEING: Three Top-Level Executives at Boeing Resign Amid Safety Concerns Following Alaska Airlines Blowout.

Boeing announced on Monday that its CEO Dave Calhoun was resigning from his position at the aviation giant, and he wasn’t the only one leaving. Boeing chairman Larry Kellner would also not seek re-election as a board director, and Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, announced his retirement. CNN anchor John Berman called the triple resignation “a complete decapitation” while talking to CNN aviation correspondent Pete Muntean, who called the decisions “a really, really significant shakeup.”

A “a complete decapitation” sounds awfully bloodbath-adjacent for coverage of a business in significant trouble. And yet: Trump suggests “it’s going to be a bloodbath” if he loses the election.

—CNN headline, Saturday March 16th. (CNN did update the story the following day.)