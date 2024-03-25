NEWSWEEK: Joe Biden’s ‘Bloodbath’ Remarks Resurface After Trump Speech Fury.

After Donald Trump‘s controversial remarks warning of a “bloodbath” should he lose the presidential election in November, similar comments made by Joe Biden during the 2020 primary have been resurfaced online.

Talking at a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, the former president and the Republican 2024 presidential candidate predicted that the country is headed towards a “bloodbath” in November if he loses the election against the Democratic incumbent. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he said, while commenting on the situation of the U.S. auto workers and car industry.

He later added: “I don’t think you’re going to have another election in this country, if we don’t win this election… certainly not an election that’s meaningful.”

While several Republicans, including Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, have defended the former president’s remarks saying he was clearly referring to the U.S. car industry, some saw the comments as a threat of another January 6.

* * * * * * * *

But Biden’s 2020 remark has been taken out of context by Trump supporters.

In March 2020, as the contest was narrowing around the former vice president and the progressive Democrat, Biden warned against the primary campaign becoming an internal “bloodbath” between Democrats which could have weakened the party and allowed Trump to win.

“What we can’t let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath,” Biden told a crowd of Democratic donors gathered in Bethesda, Maryland, as reported by POLITICO.