KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Christine Blasey Ford’s Whitebread Anita Hill Shtick Is Beyond Tedious. “There are only so many hit piece memoirs that Christine Blasey Ford can write, but that doesn’t matter. She’s in the mix now. The Democrats’ dutiful media lapdogs will find a reason to write about or interview her every three years or so as long as Brett Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court. And she will make a lot of money off of her sham memoir.”