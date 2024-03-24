DECOUPLING CUTS BOTH WAYS: China Aims To Phase Out AMD, Intel Chips From Government Computers. “The new guidance also aims to limit use of the Microsoft (MSFT) Windows operating systems as well as foreign database software. That comes as many Chinese government entities and state-owned enterprises have barred the use of Apple (AAPL) iPhones at work.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.