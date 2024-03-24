ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Embarrassing moment Kamala Harris claps along and smiles to protest in Puerto Rico (before vice president is told what they were ACTUALLY saying).

Kamala Harris joyfully clapped along to a Spanish protest song before abruptly stopping – after the lyrics were revealed to be targeting the vice president and the administration’s foreign policies.

Videos showed Harris clapping and smiling as a group banged on drums and sang in Spanish during her trip to Puerto Rico on Friday.

But her face fell after an aide leaned over to speak with her – presumably to translate the lyrics – and she stopped clapping, lowered her hands and assumed a more serious facial expression.

The song was a protest anthem that questioned: ‘We want to know, Kamala, what did you come to do? We want to know, Kamala, what is going to happen?’

It is the latest in a series of gaffes that have seen the vice president’s approval ratings slide.

Harris was initially enjoying what she thought was a fun song but it appeared she was clued into the translation of the lyrics by Executive Director Mariana Reyes, who accompanied her on the trip.

The song took aim at the vice president, the Biden administration in general and their policies.

A half dozen demonstrators performing on the street in front of the vice president signaled support in their song for the Palestinian people amid conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, as well as for Haiti as gang violence threatens to completely collapse the island’s government.

‘Long live free Palestine and Haiti too,’ they say in the song, according to a DailyMail.com translation.