JAMES CARVILLE SOUNDS OFF ON DEMS IN WILD NYT COLUMN, SAYS PARTY’S CULTURE IS BEING DOMINATED BY ‘TOO MANY PREACHY FEMALES:’

James Carville, the Democratic political strategist who led Bill Clinton to victory in the 1990s, claimed “too many preachy females” in the party may be to blame for turning voters off to Joe Biden. Carville spoke with Maureen Dowd for an opinion piece in The New York Times, “James Carville, the Cajun Who Can’t Stop Ragin’.” “A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females” dominating the culture of the Democratic Party, Carville told Dowd. “‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’ “If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”

Carville isn’t wrong on that last item, but as part of Bill Clinton’s palace guard, he isn’t the best guy to be saying that, especially with this moment from two weeks ago still in many people’s minds: Rep. Nancy Mace bashes ABC anchor for rape-shaming her over Trump support in fiery interview.

Rep. Nancy Mace scolded ABC host George Stephanopoulos and accused him of rape-shaming her during a fiery exchange about allegations against former President Donald Trump. Stephanopoulos grilled Mace (R-SC) about how she could back Trump despite a jury finding him liable for sexual assault against advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her. “I was raped at the age of 16. And any rape victim will tell you I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame over being raped,” Mace began on ABC’s “This Week.” “It’s a shame that you will never feel, George. And I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I’m not gonna do that.” Stephanopoulos countered that “it’s actually not about shaming you,” and said he was trying to understand why she endorsed Trump despite the allegations against him.

Does George Stephanopoulos realize that he’s George Stephanopoulos? “The little guy cut his teeth managing ‘bimbo eruptions’ when Bill Clinton was running for president. His job was to destroy and discredit anyone who could make his boss look bad. (Good thing for Monica Lewinsky’s sake that her scandal broke after Georgie left.)”