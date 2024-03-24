QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

What happens to workers in the field when senior management of an industry makes the decision that they want to alienate half the population, and most of the people having children? https://t.co/PycUV3OZQl — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) March 23, 2024

There are lots of hard-working “below the line” positions in Hollywood who have been directly impacted by the decisions that execs have made in recent years. Perhaps continuing to generate “woke” content and going on strike after the pandemic was over were very bad ideas in an industry that needs to put butts in seats.

Flashback: Hollywood writers to go on strike, slam ‘gig economy.’

Television and movie writers declared late Monday that they will launch an industrywide strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. The Writers Guild of America said that its 11,500 unionized screenwriters will head to the picket lines on Tuesday. Negotiations between studios and the writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight, at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. All script writing is to immediately cease, the guild informed its members. The board of directors for the WGA, which includes both a West and an East branch, voted unanimously to call for a strike, effective at the stroke of midnight. Writers, they said, are facing an “existential crisis.”

As I asked last year, maybe wait and see if the film industry itself survives its own existential crisis before hitting the sidewalks with placards?

And from John Nolte last year: The Six Reasons Hollywood’s in Real Trouble This Time.