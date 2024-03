NBC HIRES FORMER RNC CHAIR RONNA MCDANIEL, WHO HAS DEMONIZED THE PRESS AND REFUSED TO ACKNOWLEDGE BIDEN WAS FAIRLY ELECTED.

And? Considering the incredible gravitational pull that a paycheck from MSNBC has to produce 180s in its on-air talent and airbrush away their past sins, I’m pretty sure that each new hire has a moment like this classic scene in the first season of Mad Men, when Pete Campbell tries to inform Don Draper’s boss of his desertion during the Korean War: