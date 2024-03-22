DISPATCHES FROM THE LAW OF MERITED IMPOSSIBILITY:

Rod Dreher’s “Law of Merited Impossibility” states: “‘It will never happen, and when it does, you bigots will deserve it.’”

Flashback: Bruce Bawer on The Rape of Britain:

As you can tell from his title, Nazir Ahmed, Baron Ahmed – born in 1957 in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan – is an aristocrat, a nob, a gent, a member of the crème-de-la-crème of the United Kingdom – a man who’s moved in the most rarefied circles and enjoyed the most extraordinary privileges. A former Labour MP, he was created a life peer in 1998 by Her Majesty the Queen on the recommendation of then-Prime Minister Tony Blair. On January 5 of this year, he was convicted by a Sheffield court of buggering a boy under age 11 and of two counts of attempted rape of a girl under age 13. At the same time and in the same courtroom, two of his brothers, Mohammed Farouq and Mohammed Tariq, were found guilty of similar crimes, the former of sexually assaulting a boy of eight (four counts) and the latter of sexually assaulting a boy under eleven (two counts). All three will be sentenced on February 4.

The convictions didn’t come fast, or easily. This was the second trial of Lord Ahmed (pictured above) and his brothers on the same charges. The first began last February. Two days after it started, a judiciary official, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, called a halt to the proceedings, supposedly because the prosecution hadn’t shared certain items of evidence with the defense. Richardson called the prosecutors “disgraceful” and “shameful.” (I can’t find any indication that he ever described the actions by Lord Ahmed and his brothers in remotely similar terms.) Richardson even sought to prevent a re-trial, which made no sense, given his professed reason for stopping the first trial. This attempt to squelch justice wasn’t surprising: as we’ve seen over and over, there are many elements in the English judiciary – as well as in the most powerful ranks of the political class – who, in the name of multicultural harmony, will do all they can to protect Muslim felons from justice.

Fortunately, the Crown Prosecution Service appealed Richardson’s order and the Court of Appeal overturned it, making a new trial – and convictions – possible.

What, you may ask, did Lord Ahmed do to deserve a title? Not much. He was a Labor Party hack and one of several Muslim cronies to whom Blair doled out aristocratic titles. Why? A few reasons. For one thing, he wanted to suck up to Muslim voters, who form a key part of the Labour Party base. For another, he wanted to make the British nobility more diverse (a pretty funny concept, if you pause to think about it). Finally, he wanted to combat Islamic “extremism” by holding up “moderate” Muslims as role models. Of course, if Blair and his crew had been less blinkered about the horrors of Islamic ideology – and about the consequent everyday horrors of British Muslim life – they might have acted a tad more cautiously. Surely no one who’s paid attention to the grooming-gangs scandal should be surprised to see not just Lord Ahmed but also his two brothers nabbed for molesting kids. . . .

I’ve mentioned that there are many individuals in the corridors of U.K. power who, in the name of multicultural harmony, will go to great lengths to prevent Muslim felons like Lord Ahmed from paying for their crimes. Many of the same eminences, for the same noble reason, have striven to put Tommy Robinson behind bars on the slightest pretext and to keep him there for as long as possible, even at the risk of his very life. The two men form a fascinating contrast: whereas Ahmed, as a young Rotherhamite, sought out English children to exploit, harm, and destroy, Robinson, who’s spent his life in the rough-and-tumble Bedfordshire town of Luton, sought from early on sought to protect the most vulnerable members of his community.