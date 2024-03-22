BECAUSE YOU CAN’T SPELL CANNIBALISM WITHOUT “CA:” Horrifying video shows man walking off with severed leg after lethal train accident in California: ‘He’s eating that.’

A shocking video captured the moment a California man walked off with a severed human leg after a train accident where a woman died, according to police.

The video shows a disheveled man looking around while carrying a large, ragged object.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that a train struck a woman at about 8:05 a.m. near G and 7th streets in the town of Wasco near Bakersfield.

A witness told KGET-TV that they saw a man remove a severed leg from the scene near an Amtrak Station.

The video shows the man in a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants leaning over an object. He turns around and erratically laughs at the person recording the scene, then staggers away.

A second scene in the video appears to show the police response and the man waving the leg at the officers.

KGET published a censored version of the video with words bleeped out and the image of the leg blurred out.

A voice can be heard on the video saying, “He’s eating that s**t!” in English and then in Spanish.