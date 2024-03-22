BECAUSE YOU CAN’T SPELL CANNIBALISM WITHOUT “CA:”
A shocking video captured the moment a California man walked off with a severed human leg after a train accident where a woman died, according to police.
The video shows a disheveled man looking around while carrying a large, ragged object.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that a train struck a woman at about 8:05 a.m. near G and 7th streets in the town of Wasco near Bakersfield.
A witness told KGET-TV that they saw a man remove a severed leg from the scene near an Amtrak Station.
The video shows the man in a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants leaning over an object. He turns around and erratically laughs at the person recording the scene, then staggers away.
A second scene in the video appears to show the police response and the man waving the leg at the officers.
KGET published a censored version of the video with words bleeped out and the image of the leg blurred out.
A voice can be heard on the video saying, “He’s eating that s**t!” in English and then in Spanish.
As always, life in “21st century” California imitates Monty Python’s Flying Circus: “There’s no cannibalism in the Golden State — and when I say none, I do mean that there is a certain amount. But necrophilia is right out!” (Offer not valid in Los Angeles and the Bay Area.)