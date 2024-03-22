CANDACE OWENS LEAVES THE DAILY WIRE AFTER CLASHING WITH BOSS BEN SHAPIRO OVER ISRAEL HAMAS WAR:

Candace Owens and The Daily Wire have parted ways after weeks of tension with her co-founder Ben Shapiro over the Israel-Hamas war and her promotion of various conspiracy theories. ‘Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,’ co-founder and CEO Jeremy Boreing posted on X Friday morning. Owens, 34, reacted to the news saying, ‘The rumors are true — I am finally free.’ She also shared her personal website for those who want to support her work and teased ‘many announcements in the weeks to come,’ saying she will bring back her show on YouTube after a brief hiatus. It comes after weeks of scandals surrounding the controversial conservative, who recently has launched a campaign claiming French first lady Brigitte Macron is transgender.

As “Cockburn” adds at Spectator World:

The separation comes shortly after Owens said she’d “stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,” making her exit a big win for trans rights. As they say en France, quand on vient pour la reine, il ne faut pas la manquer. Other Owens highlights of her time at the Wire include her recent questions about a “small ring of specific people who are using the fact that they are Jewish to shield themselves from any criticism”; her spat with Wire founder Ben Shapiro over his defense of Israel; her attempts to explain away her pal Kanye West’s “death con 3 on Jewish people comment” — “If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic”; donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt with West at his Paris fashion show, and her fireside chat with accused rapist and sex trafficker Andrew Tate. Owens will doubtless be missed… before starting her own X show in the near future.

At Commentary, in an article written before the split was official, Christine Rosen’s piece was headlined, “The Hateful Candace Owens:”

The Trump era has created a conundrum on the right. While support for Israel and a general philo-Semitism remain enduring features of the right in the U.S., some of the loudest voices in right-leaning new media now oppose Israel and are leaning into outright anti-Semitism. They take the understandable belief that mainstream culture and media are hostile to Christianity and traditional conservative values and twist it into a new iteration of classic Christian anti-Semitism—all while claiming to be among the victimized. This persecution complex can be applied to a range of issues, and it flatters Owens’s own sense of importance in the culture. As Owens recently posted on X, “Something is going on with Justin Bieber and it has everything to do with him being a Christian in demonic Hollywood. If you aren’t paying attention yet—the media has recently launched a full scale attack on Christianity. And therefore me.” This brings attention not to the travails of Justin Bieber or to Christians but to Owens’s favorite subject: herself. It’s a clever posture. Criticize her or fire her, and you’re persecuting all Christians; by expressing outrage at her anti-Semitism, you’re ensuring the further abuse of Christians like her who are “just asking questions.” Her self-described brand is that she is “the most controversial black woman in America.” The reality? Her toxic mix of combative and ignorant extremism should have no place in the conservative movement.

In February, Robert Spencer at a story at PJM headlined: Candace Owens: Yes, the Nazis Burned Books, but They Were Bad Books.

The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday that in her show on psychology, Owens targeted not only Sigmund Freud “and the controversial 20th-century researcher, John Money, but also Magnus Hirschfeld, the Weimar-era German-Jewish sexologist whose work was burned by Nazi brownshirts.” Owens “asserted that all three men were gay (exclusively using the term ‘homosexual’ throughout her monologue) and that they had a suspicious interest in the sexuality of children.” What’s more, she “suggested that Hirschfeld showed a perverse interest in the sex lives of colonized Africans.” Hirschfeld, Owens asserted, “was the guy who actually first coined the term “transsexual.” The National Socialists, however, fought back against Hirschfeld’s baneful influence in their own sweet way. “I was shocked,” Owens declared, “that I never learned that the brownshirts— the student activists that went around burning a bunch of books — were burning books that they deemed to be Marxist and that they deemed to be overtly sexual,” including Hirschfeld’s books and related works at his Institute for Sexual Studies. Hang on a minute, Candace. The brownshirts were “student activists”? That’s an awfully gentle term for the uniformed thugs the National Socialists called Storm Troopers, who brawled in the streets with foes of Hitler and physically menaced those who dared to enunciate their dissent too loudly. Although they fought with the Marxists, they were more like today’s Antifa than anything else. In “The Coming of the Third Reich,” historian Richard J. Evans explains how, in the early days of National Socialist Germany, Stormtroopers (Brownshirts) “organized campaigns against unwanted professors in the local newspapers [and] staged mass disruptions of their lectures.” To express dissent from National Socialist positions became a matter of taking one’s life into one’s hands. The idea of people of opposing viewpoints airing their disagreements in a civil and mutually respectful manner was gone. One was a National Socialist, or one remained silent and fearful. “Activists.” Yeah.

Flashback to 2019: Throwing disabled people, leftists, and Jews in camps? Sure, fine, whatever, but don’t you dare invade Poland.